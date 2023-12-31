It will be a challenging January for the two teams that will compete for the scudetto: the direct clash at San Siro on 4 February

Two points of difference that are worth an investiture: Inter 45, Juve 43. The scudetto is theirs. And the flood of chatter that accompanies it. 2024 starts again from the war of the two worlds, the Italian derby, the most noble challenge of our football, in the wake of an infinite tradition made up of spasmodic rivalry and ancient even grim controversies. Of course, the tones are no longer what they used to be, now we play foil with allusions, distinctions, references, even picking other people's pockets because, as we know, the other side always has something more to win. The last gleaning (to the wallet), for example, is from Inter player Acerbi: “I remind people who say that Inter is the strongest team in the championship that just as many strong players have arrived, just as many strong players have left. Juventus spent 200 million on people like Bremer, Chiesa and Vlahovic. We took zero parameters. We have to be balanced, we know who we are and what we want.” Allegri, without hesitation, sends the ball back to the other half of the pitch, examining instead the nature of the squad: “I won't comment on Acerbi's words. Inter are two points above, they're doing an extraordinary season. We are trying to stick together, knowing that our path is different from theirs. Just look at the squad we have available in terms of age. The boys are growing and we are satisfied, without looking at other people's houses.”

the situation

—

Realism comes from what the field says. So how are the two queens aiming for the tricolor doing? Inter will soon have two indispensable players back. Lautaro and Dimarco are available again at the Befana and for Inzaghi it is the best gift. Because, as we know, with or without the Argentine, it's a completely different Inter. Cuadrado therefore remains in the pits, but Buchanan has arrived, taken from Bruges. He is expected in Milan on January 3 for medical visits. Then we will evaluate whether to thin out the squad a bit (Sensi has a market), bringing in another striker if an opportunity arises. At Juventus, Alex Sandro will have trouble for a few weeks, Kean is ready to return. Only Pogba and Fagioli are out and therefore the squad is practically full, waiting to understand if the market can bring new things to midfield, while the little gem Vasilije Adzic has been brought on board. Allegri's certainty is called Rabiot, while Vlahovic played one of the best matches of the season against Roma. And then here's the calendar: double (probable) Super Cup commitment for the Nerazzurri who, however, have to postpone Atalanta. The Bianconeri only have the Italian Cup more. In February Inter will certainly not slow down due to the recovery of the championship and the Champions League. From here to the direct clash, Inzaghi has Verona, Monza and Fiorentina, while Allegri challenges Salernitana, Sassuolo, Lecce and Empoli. On February 4th one against the other. And it's already a whole program.