Thiago Motta's team continues to fly: today the leaders have weight… as Champions

Matteo Dalla Vite

December 19th – 08.31am – BOLOGNA

At around 10pm on Sunday, and after singing (in a video that went viral) “L'anno che come” by Lucio Dalla, Gianni Morandi and Cesare Cremonini started making a video like happy children: they went down the steps of the Dall'Ara now emptied, they go onto the pitch, “occupy” the area where Bologna enjoyed the 2-0 win over Roma and give life to the “imaginary penalty”: Gianni, wearing the red and blue scarf, goes to the spot without the ball and there is Caesar. Who dives and saves. Childish smiles and fourth place dizziness.

POST-GENOA RENEWAL?

—

Last night, at the club's Christmas aperitif right inside the Sala Bernardini Dall'Ara, perhaps Joey Saputo and Thiago Motta – also present were the CEO Fenucci, the market men Sartori and Di Vaio as well as all the employees and players – had a discussion ideas of the future, of renewal, of the scope of the project (Atalanta?), of the centrality of a coach who is now the Special Two, of meeting at the beginning of January. Bologna asks that today's crew can stay for a long time: the renewal postponed already on two occasions – which the club would also like until 2026 – could have a clearer… clearer outcome after the match against Genoa on 5 February 2024, therefore after the Epiphany. A signature in the stocking.

VISION

—

Meanwhile, Thiago himself has built a well-built and better-shaped toy: the victory over Roma – a tactical and ferocious masterpiece, 2 goals with a shot and a half – left a mark and sent a clear signal. «Thiago is helping us pursue our goals, we are happy but we have to stay on track. He is a coach with a vision of football based on dribbling – sporting director Marco Di Vaio said on Radio TV Serie A -, dominating possession and then there is great defensive organization and high pace because he coaches the team with intensity . The great strength is that he manages to involve the whole group. Last summer he asked us for two important players for each position.” And the construction led to the backbone of Champions: multiplied value.

FROM 4 to 12 (for now…)

—

The first on the rossoblù list is Riccardo Calafiori: paid 4 million euros to Basel, today the twenty-one-year-old former Roma player who plays as a thirty-year-old is worth at least three times as much. At the moment. Beukema also grew with him, with him Thiago has a man who misses half a shot per game and who, when entering the field, sets and anticipates.

DA 5 A 8

—

But much of the growth, in management and in character strength, is also the work of Remo Freuler: arrived from Nottingham Forest in the Dominguez deal, the former Atalanta infielder was a 5 million purchase which today comes close – being 31 years old – almost 10 million. Since he got up, in terms of rhythm and adaptation, Bologna has improved. The three-man midfield, with him as the low pivot, was able to enhance the Motta system. A Rolex that doesn't miss a beat.

DA 3,5 at 30

—

Then there is Lewis Ferguson: the all-rounder. You ask him something and he does it. Well. He has been playing with discomfort for some time but it doesn't seem like it: he scores and scores, he assists and returns, he runs and even when he is hidden he makes his opponents feel him. An “extra man”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

CBS AND CLAUSE a 40

—

Then, the star: Joshua Zirkzee, the “9 and a half”. The CBS interview (“A day with…”) celebrates a boy with 10cm feet, 9cm DNA and a simple nature. “I gave myself some rules – says Joshua -: don't let something that happened yesterday ruin your day, stay calm because there are things that are not in your control, let things happen and smile every day. The best part of day is when I take my dog ​​Kobe for a walk, I love Kobe Bryant's mentality. I love shopping and going to watch basketball, Virtus.” Bayern has a personal clause: if they want him back they have to pay 40 million. If someone then pours more, go ahead…

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED