Suara.com – Singer Cakra Khan recently revealed the habits he uses to calm himself. Who would have thought that Cakra Khan often listened to Christian spiritual songs to feel calmer.

This was revealed by Cakra Khan when he appeared on Merry Riana’s YouTube, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

The 31 year old man initially mentioned several things that could make him calm and confident. One of them is by listening to Christian spiritual songs or gospel.

“One of the things I usually do to calm myself apart from chatting with my mother is that I often listen to Gospel songs,” said Cakra Khan, quoted Friday (8/12/2023).

According to this 31 year old man, there is no harm in listening to spiritual Christian songs.

For him, the lyrics in Christian religious songs can encourage and inspire him.

Cakra Khan was found in Cilandak area, South Jakarta on Wednesday (26/7/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

“Because for me, music has no boundaries, I really like it and I like Gospell because it’s uplifting, that’s why it’s one of the things that if I’m sad, I listen to Gospell songs,” said Cakra Khan.

In fact, he likes it so much that he has a favorite gospel musician and spiritual songs to listen to every day.

“I’m always inspired by music, so in the morning I listen to gospel songs, there is a favorite song in the morning when I listen to Yolanda Adams’ song, I’m Gonna Be Ready, in the afternoon it’s Kirk Franklin,” explained the singer of Must Be Separated.

Several months ago, Cakra Khan uploaded himself singing gospel music from Yolanda Adams on Instagram. His act of singing a song entitled Open My Heart also received a lot of praise from netizens.