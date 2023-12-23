Suara.com – The debate for vice presidential candidates (cawapres) last night, Friday (23/12/2023) still continues to attract attention. One of them was when vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar, was repeatedly attacked by Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

In fact, in terms of political experience, the man who is usually called Cak Imin has been in poverty for longer.

Profile of Muhaimin Iskandar

Cak Imin is a man born in Jombang, 24 September 1966. Cak Imin studied Junior High School (SMP) at Madrasah Tsanawiyah Jombang State and graduated in 1982.

The nephew of the late Gus Dur then continued his education at Madrasah Aliyah Negeri I Yogyakarta. Cak Imin then studied for a bachelor's degree at FISIP, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Gibran and Cak Imin in the vice presidential debate, Friday (22/12). (Youtube KPU RI)

He then took a master's degree and graduated in 2001. Not only that, Cak Imin also continued his PhD at Airlangga University, Surabaya.

Cak Imin's Political Career

Cak Imin together with Nahdlatul Ulama figures including Abdurrahman Wahid alias Gus Dur founded the National Awakening Party (PKB). He was initially appointed Secretary General at the start of the reforms.

When he was 32 years old, Cak Imin occupied the DPR RI seat from PKB in the 1999-2004 elections. At that time he became the youngest member of the DPRD.

In the 2004 elections, Cak Imin again became a Member of the DPR RI and again became Deputy Chair of the DPR RI from 2004-2009. He returned to being a member of the DPR RI in the following election, but then Cak Imin was asked by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) to become Minister of Manpower and Transmigration from 2009-2014.

At that time, Cak Imin was also appointed as General Chair of the PKB, who was elected by acclamation. He still serves as general chairman of the PKB and deputy chairman of the DPR RI for the 2019-2024 period.