Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin criticized the Mental Revolution movement carried out by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during the two periods of his administration.

According to him, the Mental Revolution has failed.

This was conveyed by Cak Imin when attending a discussion event with students from Semarang City, Central Java, Sunday (24/12/2023).

“Because if you want to be honest, what is actually more appropriate, the actual revolution. But the words revolution are a bit confused, since the mental revolution failed to be carried out properly,” said Cak Imin.

The failure of the Mental Revolution then encouraged Cak Imin to create an easier jargon, namely slepet.

“So I was forced to give a term that was easier and then didn't bother me, because 10 years of mental revolution has become a mental revolution, that's it,” he added.

The meaning of the term slepet that Cak Imin has been touting all this time is the intention to resolve every existing problem.

“Look, if you look at the root of the problem, poverty doesn't end. Injustice happens everywhere, a bad system is the root of the problem, the first root of the problem. Actually, that's what we have to investigate one by one,” he explained.

Mental Revolution itself has been known as Jokowi's jargon since the 2014 presidential election campaign.

The purpose of this mental revolution is that Indonesian citizens must recognize the original character of the nation.

Jokowi once explained that Indonesia is known as a nation with a friendly, polite and cooperative character.

According to him, character should be able to become capital to make society prosperous.

“But I also don't know why, little by little (the character) changes and we don't realize it. What's worse is that no one is braking. That's the kind of thing that damages the mind,” said Jokowi.

Furthermore, the Head of State also believes that revolution can be a path to restore the authenticity of the Indonesian nation.

One way is through quality education and law enforcement without discrimination.

“We must return the character of citizens to what is our authenticity, our originality, our identity,” he stressed.