Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President (Cawapres) Serial Number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin said he felt sorry for a number of cities, including cities in Kalimantan. Cak Imin mentioned this during the vice presidential debate with Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Mahfud MD.

He explained that many cities could currently be developed in terms of infrastructure and water needs.

“Banjarmasin today has two big problems. The first is that Banjarmasin still has a road problem. Roads are still lacking because there are still lots of damaged roads everywhere,” said Cak Imin at JCC Senayan, Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/ 2023).

Another city mentioned by Cak Imin is Pontianak which is considered to only have a regional income and expenditure budget (APBD) of IDR 1 trillion.

“Imagine if we could add more? So that aspects of development and equality can occur,” said Cak Imin.

Next is Balikpapan which is said to have electricity difficulties and problems with the availability of clean water.

“Therefore, the development priority that must be carried out is equality. This budget prioritizes cities, so that they grow more quickly,” said Cak Imin.

It is known that the vice presidential debate was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Hall, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12) evening. The debate starts at 19.00 WIB.

Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Mahfud MD will debate on the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, tax investment, trade, APBN/APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari confirmed that no changes would be applied to the vice presidential debate this time from the previous debate.

It's just that in this debate, the KPU provided a podium and stationery for each vice presidential candidate.

The vice presidential debate was divided into six segments. The first segment is the delivery of the vision and mission of the work program of each vice presidential candidate.

Then for the second and third segments, questions from the panelists were asked by the moderator.

In the fourth and fifth segments, each vice presidential candidate had the opportunity to ask each vice presidential candidate.

The final segment is the closing statement from each vice presidential candidate.