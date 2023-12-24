Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President (Cawapres) Serial Number 01 Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin bluntly said that Indonesia's internet speed is still low.

He touched on this during the Cawapres debate which was held at JCC Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Friday (22/12/2023) yesterday.

“On the other hand, we also need our technological capacity to be more helpful, such as internet speed in our society which is still very low,” said Cak Imin, quoted from Suara.com on Sunday (24/12/2023).

Is Cak Imin's claim true about Indonesia's still low internet speed?

Based on monitoring Suara.com on site SpeedtestSunday (24/12/2023), Indonesia was ranked 100th in the world in median internet speed for the cellular category, aka mobile (cellphone).

As of November 2023, Indonesia's mobile internet speed for downloads reaches 24.53 Mbps, uploads 13.20 Mbps, and latency 26 ms.

Meanwhile, in the fixed broadband (Wifi) category, Indonesia is ranked 124th in the world as of November 2023.

Wifi internet speed in Indonesia for the download category reaches 28.34 Mbps, upload 16.85 Mbps, and latency 7 ms.

When compared with countries in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is behind Singapore (17th), Brunei Darussalam (20), Malaysia (40), Vietnam (53), Thailand (63), Laos (82), the Philippines (84), to Cambodia (91) for the Mobile category.

This means that Indonesia is only ahead of two countries in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar (ranked 104th) and Timor Leste (ranked 143rd).

Meanwhile, in the Fixed Broadband (Wifi) category, Indonesia lost to Singapore (1st), Thailand (9), Malaysia (35), Vietnam (41), the Philippines (48), Brunei Darussalam (68), and Laos (117).

Thus, Indonesia is only ahead of Cambodia (130), Myanmar (140), Timor Leste (173).

Recognized by the Minister of Communication and Information

Last October 2023, the Minister of Communication and Information (Kominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi also admitted that Indonesia's internet speed was still low and had to catch up with other countries.

According to Budi Arie, the average internet speed in Indonesia is still at 22 Mbps. Meanwhile, in developed countries it can reach 100 Mbps or more.

“To realize the vision of Advanced Indonesia 2045, he continued, we need to accelerate connectivity. This can be done by increasing the capacity, coverage and quality of telecommunications infrastructure. We have launched the Satria-1 satellite, which will start operating next year,” he explained , quoted from the Kominfo press release on Sunday (24/12/2023).