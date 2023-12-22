Suara.com – Cawapres number one Muhaimin Iskandar (left), Cawapres number two Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) and Cawapres number three Mahfud MD (right) holding hands after the 2024 Cawapres debate at JCC Senayan Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) . The three Candidate Candidates competed with each other in the First Vice Presidential Debate.

The vice presidential debate raised the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, tax investment, trade, APBN/APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari confirmed that no changes would be applied to the Cawapres debate this time from the previous debate. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)