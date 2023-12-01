Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number one, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin was a resource person at the 3rd National Working Conference of the Indonesian Ulema Council (Mukernas MUI) at a hotel in Jakarta on Friday (1/12/2023).

When giving his presentation, Cak Imin talked about economic justice. He touched on conglomeration during the era of the second President, Suharto.

“In the past, Pak Harto, there was the term conglomeration, today it is famous, and we also see firsthand the term oligarchy,” said Cak Imin.

He said that during the Soeharto era, conglomeration was expected to have an impact on small communities.

“If it trickles down, it becomes a benefit, the push goes to the bottom. But that’s an empty dream, the big ones stay at the top, the small ones stay small. Rhoma Irama wrote a song, ‘the rich get richer, the poor get poorer’,” he said.

In the current context, according to him, the Indonesian economy does not yet reflect justice. According to him, the big ones are getting bigger and the small ones are getting left behind and not growing.

“So there is a high gap, 80 percent of the country’s wealth assets are controlled by a handful of existing business actors,” he explained.

Cak Imin said that in a just economic paradigm, big things should be bigger, but small things should also be bigger. Therefore, the element of justice is important, becoming a policy in every policy taken by the state.

This became his and Anies Baswedan’s idea to develop the Indonesian economy.

“In the past there was one country, one nation, one Republic of Indonesia, and then one homeland. So then actually the agenda for both of us, starting from 2024, is that we have to work hard, to realize what is called equal prosperity for all Indonesian people. That is the idea of ​​justice ,” he said.