Soon, Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank customers will be able to enjoy a new service that offers simplify payment with Bizum in stores, and also offers another series of advantages. Specifically, it is the new digital identifier service. It is already developed for these three banking entities in Spain, so it only needs to be activated in the coming weeks. But how does it work?

Bizum and the different banks in Spain have been looking for a new way to facilitate the entire process since they began offering payments in stores. And the good news is that, in the coming weeks, it will be released in Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank. Although it won't be at the same time.

Make online purchasing easier

He digital identifier is a new functionality that allows us to simplify the steps that users must carry out to register and access online services, and do it in a more comfortable, faster and safer way. For example, for businesses, this feature means a lower verification cost in the case of new customers.

This service helps reduce fraud, since customer information is validated by banks. Furthermore, for individuals it represents a great simplification of the registration process in online stores. This will basically mean that there will be no need to use passwords or provide personal information manually. So it makes online shopping easier. How can it be used? You will only need to follow two steps:

Put the phone number. Confirm the notification that you will receive through your bank app.

Additionally, once it is activated for your entity, to register you will only need your phone number and your bank's application. And if you are worried about registration information that offers this identifier, Bizum explains the following: «Bizum will only provide the information strictly necessary for registration or identification on the website. This way, you won't have to fill out all your data over and over again with each new login or online purchase.

On the other hand, as Bizum explains, this digital identifier will also serve so that users can «manage the permissions granted to other companies about their personal information, being able to see the data they have shared and with the option to revoke it at any time. All of this provides greater privacy to the user and considerably improves their experience.”

And it must be taken into account that will first premiere at BBVA, since it will be released in the coming weeks. Later, the other two entities will join once this new Bizum service is definitively launched.

Advantages for businesses

In addition to the advantages for users, by facilitating the online purchasing process, there are also a series of benefits for the businesses themselves. For example, the possibility of fraud is also reduced as we saw previously.

And there is another important point. By facilitating the purchasing process, the Bizum digital ID can reduce potential customers abandoning registration in stores on-line. And all because right now users must provide all kinds of data to finalize the purchase. Likewise, the costs of verifying the information of new clients are reduced.