The Iron Lynx has completed the crew of the Lamborghini #60 with which it will start in the GTD Class at the 24h of Daytona, the first seasonal event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The three Huracán GT3 EVO2s had already been announced for the race to be held in Florida on the last weekend of January, but two names were missing from the roll call of the car with the yellow livery on which Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni had already been confirmed.

The first to join the Italian couple is their colleague and new arrival in Sant'Agata Bolognese as the official Toro driver, Matteo Cairoli, who among other things has already had the opportunity to race with them in 2023 in the European Le Mans Series.

The second is Romain Grosjean, who made his debut as the new Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver at Daytona, thus being able to keep himself in endurance training while waiting for the SC63 LMDh, whose debut is scheduled for Sebring in March, to be ready. as regards IMSA, of which the Swiss is in the official lineup.

Photo by: Iron Lynx

#60 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

“We are pleased to welcome Romain and Matteo on the #60 car for the 24 Hours of Daytona – said Team Principal to Iron Lynx CEO, Andrea Piccini – Romain raced with us on the #63 last year and competed an excellent race.”

“Matteo is well known at Iron Lynx as we shared an ELMS season, but he will be racing together for the first time with Lamborghini, so we can't wait to see him driving at Daytona. They will be a very strong addition to the Huracán lineup #60”.

As previously announced, on the GTD PRO Class Lamborghini #19 we will see Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper, Andrea Caldarelli and Franck Perera at work, while for the #83 of the Iron Dames the fourth girl who will join Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey and Sarah Bovy.

The team also completed the test with its Huracán GT3 EVO2 in Austin these days, where the development of the SC63 continued in parallel.