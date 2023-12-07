The Granata president: “The 3-0 against Atalanta showed us what we can be. If we all believe in it, we can have an excellent championship”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

December 6 – 07:36 – TURIN

She moved Zapata, she warmed up a freezing cold Monday evening with her great beauty, she made the Turin public go crazy with joy. “This is the real Toro! The Toro that Vagnati, Juric and I first imagined and then built in the summer”, says the Granata president Urbano Cairo, literally in seventh heaven, while he seems to relive in his thoughts that symphony with which his Toro overwhelmed Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta 3-0 on Monday evening, in the postponement of the fourteenth matchday of Serie A. The following day it is impossible not to start again from the great beauty displayed, as in a prestigious art gallery, through the brace of Zapata, the quality of Sanabria, the assists to the kiss of Vlasic, the breathless runs of Bellanova, a Linetty in a man version everywhere, the elegance combined with the practicality of Buongiorno. And the repertoire could go on, because it was an evening without any false notes. In short, we appreciated a Toro who “played the best match of the season – comments Cairo again -. This match reminded me a bit of the 4-0 victory at home against Fiorentina a couple of years ago (it was on January 10, 2022, ed.), in which we gave a truly monstrous performance.”

what can it be

—

In one night we saw all the potential available to this staff so rich in quality. Without having committed individual errors and on the wings of an overwhelming game, the Granata showed off what can be defined as the perfect match, sending a strong signal to the entire championship. President Cairo says: “This is our Toro. Juric strongly wanted Ilic, we strongly wanted Zapata: here is the Toro that the three of us wanted, me, Vagnati and Juric. And I must say that on Monday against Atalanta he gave those results we expect.” The number one of the Granata club starts again with momentum: “Now we continue to think game by game but I would say that this is a Toro who, when he wants, can do really important things. Monday’s Toro against Atalanta shows you what can be Il Toro. That is, a team that, if it’s on the day, as it was in this circumstance, is really there.”

desire for the future

—

Listening to the president Urbano Cairo, and then the coach Ivan Juric and gradually all the other Granata players, one aspect is clearly perceived: everyone would like to be already on the pitch in Frosinone, where Toro will be guests on Sunday at lunchtime in occasion of the fifteenth matchday of Serie A. Yesterday the team had a day of rest (today we start again), but a few players were still seen in Philadelphia. And among those who were there, among those who still talk about Monday’s great match and from the comments posted on social media, the incredible desire to give continuity to the 3-0 given to the Gasperini gang emerges. “We have to believe in it. Because, truly, if the team believes in it, and if everyone believes in it, a great championship can be played – reflects Urbano Cairo -. Having said this, we move forward match by match: on Sunday we will go to Frosinone against a team that he has only one point less than us. This means that he is having a great championship. Afterwards we will have Empoli and Udinese at home: between now and Christmas we have to have a great end to the year, totally focused as happened against Atalanta And always believing in it, because this is a team that can do well. And we have a great coach: Juric has really prepared the match against Gasperini in a fantastic way.”

regalone

—

It was even more significant that Toro achieved such an exploit the day after his 117th birthday. “I’m happy, the boys were fantastic: on Monday the result was worthy of the club’s birthday. We celebrated Toro in the best way”, continues the club’s number one and takes stock of the progress over the last month and half. “The match against Inter was a watershed, even if we lost it three to zero. In fact, in the last five matches we have won ten points: victory in Lecce, victory against Sassuolo, draw in Monza where we deserved much more, defeat in Bologna and victory against Atalanta. Ten points in five games means the average of two points per game, therefore a potential 76 points at the end of the championship. And also playing against teams like Atalanta and Bologna, therefore playing complicated matches. For this reason reason I’m happy.” The match against Atalanta was destined to be remembered for a long time. “We made up for the bad defeat, here at home, almost four years ago against Atalanta – continues Cairo -. They are a great team, we played a very important match”.

unforgettable

—

“I saw a Toro who wanted to win at all costs – underlines Urbano Cairo -, without ever giving up and who attacked at 1-0, and then also attacked at 2-0. I read a ranking that says that the Based on the results obtained at the end of the first half, Atalanta would be in thirteenth place in Serie A, while their current position is in ninetieth. Consequently, during the match I was worried because I was expecting Atalanta to come back in the second half. But Toro had played a great game and dominated: he was so determined that he didn’t concede anything. It’s true that Milinkovic was the protagonist of two important saves, but they are physiological and they belong in a match.”

the individuals

—

“Great great Zapata! – exclaims Cairo -. He’s a player I would have liked to sign many years ago, then he went to Atalanta where he did very well. This summer there was the possibility of signing him and I’m happy I did it because he is a very strong player but he is also an extraordinary boy. The tears after the match tell of a man who wants to do well, who has the pathos and soul of an extraordinary person.” He was right about Vlasic: “I gave him a lot of compliments: I’m seeing him very positively. I noticed his condition with Sassuolo, when he came in and scored goals, in Monza and Bologna. He went very well with Atalanta : he’s fine in this role, more as a midfielder, and less so in one of the three in attack. Now he’s there.” Praise goes to Bellanova, “amazing, he did incredible and crazy things”, and also to Buongiorno “very well, as always”. An applause that involves the entire group: “This time everyone looked good: the players were fantastic”.

