Nicola Cecere

“We have to be happy with the team we have, let's keep it close.” Urbano Cairo looks very satisfied on Saturday night, when he comes out of the locker room. The match against Empoli has been over for a couple of hours now, the president was more than happy to spend time with the coach and his group: Torino have just given a good demonstration of solidity and compactness, it's fair to congratulate them. Empoli were a tough opponent, they fought until the last second, forcing the Granata to pay maximum attention and Milinkovic Savic to make a providential intervention. However, Toro did not concede anything else and managed to secure the three points. Therefore the satisfaction expressed by the president during the night is legitimate. “There was a good first half, with many chances and good opportunities and with that spectacular goal by Sanabria (disallowed, ed.)… Unfortunately I immediately saw that Vlasic was offside… It's a shame because it was a truly beautiful goal.”

Oh yes, the VAR canceled (rightly) that scissors kick performed by the Paraguayan in a perfect manner: champion stuff. The president's eyes are still full of admiration when he starts talking about Tonny again, his co-star in the decisive goal. A deadly blitz: “Sanabria didn't exactly make an assist because the last touch wasn't his, but Bellanova's, but he gave a truly magical ball.” The reference naturally goes to the launch on the right wing performed by the Paraguayan striker with the laps counted for the quick Bellanova: a simply perfect ball that opens the field to the sprint of the right winger closed by the cross unstoppably headed by Duvan Zapata, an increasingly popular striker by the Granata people.

Thinking back to the team's offensive production, Cairo mentions two other opportunities that were briefly missed: “In the first half there was also that ball from Sanabria following a cross from Zapata and then Ilic, again. He created a lot and we could have made at least two to zero. Then in the second half a little more control, but these are those matches in which when you control and don't concede a goal and you score the third clean sheet in a row (at home, ed.), the eighth of the championship, it's because you're starting to have a solidity and also a cynicism, in quotes, which is an interesting team. Juric was happy because having shown this type of compactness is a good thing.” Very gratifying, we can add, recalling the concepts expressed by the owner during the Christmas dinner: “In such a balanced championship it becomes essential to believe in one's own qualities. The coach and I believe in it, you must too”. And this success, achieved with great determination, seems like a signature at the bottom of Urbano Cairo's appeal.

In short, in the Toro household there is the belief that they have taken a road that leads far away, perhaps to Europe, and the president's sentences fully convey this feeling. With the usual realism: “Interesting ranking? Yes, come on. But we're on matchday 16 and we have a lot of time ahead of us, these things are nice because they give you the sense of a team that has maturity and compactness. Now we have to give further continuity. On Saturday we It will be another very important match against Udinese.” It is the president's recommendation to a team that is called upon to give itself the Christmas poker, that is, the fourth victory in a row at the Olimpico.

And after further applause to those who created the 1-0 (“Bellanova's cross is beautiful… First there is the assist from Sanabria, then Bellanova millimetric and Zapata is the punisher”), here is an underlining towards those who He then brilliantly defended his feat with that timely exit at the feet of Cancellieri, who arrived in the area alone on a perfect counterattack. The Serbian goalkeeper is making us forget the mistakes of the derby. Cairo says: “Yes, Milinkovic is starting to do some really important things. First with Atalanta, then at Frosinone and now against Empoli… He's growing a lot. I know he trains really well, we have this new coach (Cataldi, ed. ) who has been doing a good job with him since the beginning of the season, is developing things in him that Vanja needed to develop.” And finally from the Granata patron comes a strong praise towards another key man of this positive period, Karol Linetty. “He's doing well. Does it expire in June? However, we have an option right for another year and we can exercise it, as well as for Vojvoda, Zima and others. Karol has shown good signs of continuity and two years ago he wasn't playing well. as an attacking midfielder, but in a similar way and he did well in that role too. Now when Buongiorno pushes forward Juric makes him play central defender. He's a serious boy, the Poles are fantastic. At Toro we had Glik, our captain, who has done great things. The Poles are truly incredibly serious.”

