Agile, fast and two-stroke. The Cagiva Mito 125 EV is today's used motorcycle. In this column we will let you discover some of the motorbikes present in the used section of our site

December 18, 2023

125 Road. The Cagiva Mito

With the presentation of the faired Mito a true “legend” of the motorcycling world is born. A motorcycle that has not only experienced considerable commercial success but has also achieved excellent results in the sport production championship.

The example we propose is one Cagiva Mito 125 EV. The motorbike is one 125cc two-stroke naked and pure. This Mito 125 has about 19,000 km and was registered in August 2007. It was put up for sale by a dealership in Rieti (Lazio) at the price of 4.000 euro with the possibility of financing the entire amount.

