In Cadoneghe, after months of protests and demonstrations against speed cameras, the mayor gave in

December 1, 2023

The speed camera of Cadoneghe has been the subject of many news stories in recent months. It all started with the – malicious – explosion of the speed camera in the Veneto municipality which made the police suspicious. After various investigations it was discovered that the devices were not in order. The news infuriated those fined who, until today, have protested against the injustice: 60 miles is a lot of elevationan absurd amount.

Finally, however, a point has been put to this unpleasant affair, the mayor of Cadoneghe Marco Schiesaro – under the opinion of the lawyer Antonio Greco – has canceled in self-defense all the fines issued by the speed camera located on regional road 307.

Was it an abuse of power?



After months the situation has become increasingly clear, the mayor Marco Schiesaro comments: “Finally, after months, I can break the silence. This case represents a clear abuse of power. From the beginning, I defended the institution and adopted a guaranteeist position. As the situation evolved, the belief emerged that some officials had not done their jobs properly.”

The situation has become further complicated due to the investigations – still ongoing – into the conduct of the former operational manager of the local police Giampietro Moro. In all cases, the practices relating to speed cameras are still being investigated, on which the lawyer Greco comments: “The reasons for the annulment are different from those put forward by the appellants to date. The defects lie in other aspects of the procedure for establishing the speed cameras detectors and signs”.

How to request cancellation



All 60 thousand fines (fifty-eight thousand to be precise) will be cancelled but they will be analyzed almost on a case-by-case basis, especially where there will be money to be returned.

Some people have paid their fines in full, others have only paid part of them. One has been spotted stratagem used by some fined people: pay an amount lower than the expected fine. Thanks to this “trick” the fine would be paid, but the discrepancy between the amount paid and the fine would be notified at least after three years. The municipality therefore also asks you to attach the receipt of payment of the fine to the cancellation request form (which you can find at this link).

Only after an investigation has been carried out on all the modules by the Municipality, the users to whom they will have to be refunded the sums paid will be contacted to agree on the refund methods.