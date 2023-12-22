Fiber has become one of the preferred options for most homes worldwide. However, despite this, it seems that the cable still has a lot of fight left to fight: as the operator WOW! has recently demonstrated. deploying a cable capable of offering speeds of up to 2 Gbps. We tell you all the details.

During recent years, the deployment of fiber nationwide has allowed this option to be consolidated as the favorite for the majority of homes not only in our country, but also worldwide. Seduced, in most cases, by greater speed and stability in their connection, far surpassing the characteristics that the cable offered us.

However, there is still hope for all those who either do not have fiber infrastructure close to their home or are not interested in making the change for any other reason. The service provider Wow! has just launched a pilot test in Panama City to expand the capacity of its hybrid network, having reached speeds of 2Gbps by cable. It seems that this modality, despite having arrived late in its fight against fiber, still has a lot to offer. We tell you all the details about this test.

A select number of clients

To test, Wow! has selected a very limited group of clients, until it can study the results it was offering and be able to expand its reach. All clients who will participate in this test will be able to enjoy download speeds of 2 Gbps and 200 Mbps upload speeds. A new opportunity with which to make the cable internet offer even more competitive. As the tests progress, this new option will be available to both current and future customers, as stated by the operator.

However, for now all tests will be carried out in locations close to its location, with a clear focus on the markets of the Midwest and Southeast of the United States. It remains to be seen if, as everything settles down, users who are in other areas of the United States will also be able to enjoy this service.

Minimize the need for future updates

Gary Nielsen, Vice President of the company, has reported that the company's objective is not only to offer the most advanced technology to its customers. But they also hope that, through this technology, the need for future updates will be minimized. Making the investment that is being made profitable through this type of pilot tests that are currently being carried out.

To achieve this, the way in which they manage to implement the distributed access architecture (DAA) on the hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) infrastructure is fundamental. Since, as they have explained, To achieve these speeds, The company uses fiber to a neighboring node and, from there, uses a coaxial cable that allows it to deliver Internet to its customers at the speeds described throughout this article.