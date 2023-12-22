Claudio Messora, founder and editorial director of ByoBlu

ByoBlu is listed on the stock exchange, the goal for 2024

ByoBlu it is quoted in Bag. The “conspiracy theorists' television” founded by Claudio Messora – former head of communications of 5 Star Movement – has set itself the objective for 2024 of “making the transition of Byoblu from a citizen's TV in name to a citizen's TV in fact, transforming it into a joint-stock company, with the appropriate safeguards on undue concentrations of power and ownership . This will allow everyone to finally own shares of the greatest popular TV ever conceived in history.”

As Repubblica reports, the list of major enemies targeted over time is long: the scienceil Bilderberg groupThe United States and their foreign policy, Ukraine and Israelthe masonry. Among the allies of popular TV, however, there are names like that of the philosopher Diego Fusarothe journalist of the newspaper La Verità Francesco Borgonovo and the former Rai one Fulvio Grimaldi.

Byoblu's turnover has grown exponentially: from 422 thousand euros in 2020 to almost 3.5 million at the end of 2023. “In another part of the world, for a company like this there would be a queue of investors ready to infuse capital of the size unimaginable. In Italy, however, we still need the widespread generosity of small donors,” he complains Messora. For now, donations still support revenues, even if revenues are consolidating between subscriptions and advertising.

