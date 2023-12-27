Chinese BYD is on its way to overtaking Tesla in the sale of electric cars

The Chinese Byd is in the running to overtake Tesla and establish itself as a world leader in sales of electric cars. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency, according to which the overtaking is expected in the current quarter and the confirmation of China's rise in the global automotive industry.

At home, as Motor1.com reports, BYD it is the most popular brand, surpassing even giants such as Volkswagen e Toyota. Indeed, the Chinese manufacturer sold 1.92 million new cars between January and October 2023, an increase of 58% compared to 1.21 million units sold in the same period in 2022 (JATO data).

No less important are the results achieved abroad. BYD it was the best-selling electric car brand in Brazil, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as the second most popular in Australia and New Zealand. In Europe, however, BYD was able to register more than 11,000 electric cars in Europe in the first 10 months of 2023, managing to exceed Jeep, Mazda, Jaguar o DS in the ranking of BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle).

