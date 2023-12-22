The European Union wants to protect the European car industry against the Chinese. But BYD is smarter!

Because BYD's Chinese are simply building their own passenger car factory in the EU! The Chinese brand BYD is very welcome to build a factory at Uncle Orban. A smart move by the brand that has the ambition to eventually become the largest seller of electric vehicles in Europe.

Unfair competition

A few months ago, the European Commission was already busy with the European passenger car industry. There is unfair competition on the European market, according to the committee.

The price of Chinese passenger cars is said to be kept artificially low by subsidies from the Chinese government. Not to mention the raw materials for electric cars are exported at a high price and in limited quantities, but are widely available in China itself.

The research not only concerns Chinese brands, but also a brand like Tesla that builds a lot of cars in China and then ships them to Europe. These factories also benefit from government subsidies in China.

France is leading the way

We already wrote about it this fall, France has already abolished subsidies on electric cars built in China. They didn't write it down that way, of course, because that's bullying the Chinese, but the requirements for the subsidy on an electric car are now structured in such a way that you actually have to buy one from Stellantis or Renault. Smart guys, those French.

BYD factory in Hungary

This spring, plans for a BYD factory in Europe were already floating around. France, Germany and Spain are said to be in the race. But Orban is the devil who jumps out of the box, it will be Hungary.

Not a strange choice at all. Many German brands already build cars in Hungary. And BYD already has a factory in the north of the country. Trucks and buses are already being built there. What was the deal with those BYD electric buses again…?

First Chinese brand

This makes BYD the first Chinese brand to build passenger cars in Europe. The factory will be located in Szeged, just above the border with Serbia and Romania. The factory will be built and put into use in phases and should ultimately provide jobs to thousands of people.

