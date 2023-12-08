On the night of Thursday, December 7, the Larian Studios team celebrated big at The Game Awards after winning six awards in different categories for their RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, including the main one of the night: Best Game of the Year 2023. But this achievement marks a milestone that at Tarreo we believe is even more important, since it is the first video game initially released for PC to win this important award, since the awards organized and conducted by Geoff Keighley exist.

As we can see from the list of winners from previous years, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the first GOTY winner at The Game Awards, which was originally released on PC and not exclusively on consoles or cross-platforms.

2003 – Madden NFL 2004



2004 – GTA San Andreas



2005 – Resident Evil 5



2006 – The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion



2007 – Bioshock



2008 – Grand Theft Auto IV

2009 – Uncharted 2: Kingdom of Thieves



2010 – Red Dead Redemption



2011 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



2012 – The Walking Dead



2013 – Grand Theft Auto V



2014 – Dragon Age: Inquisition



2015 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt



2016 – Overwatch



2017 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



2018 – God of War

2019 – Axe: Shadows Die Twice



2020 – The Last of Us Parte II



2021 – It Takes Two

2022 – Elden Ring

And of course, months later the title has been ported to other platforms such as PlayStation 5 and in addition, since last night and minutes after winning GOTY 2023, it was surprisingly released on Xbox. But there is no doubt that the vast majority of players and members of the press, who have praised him and had him since before the awards, as the winner of GOTY 2023, have enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

Version that in fact has also been praised for being a good product, which as expected since its launch has had certain problems, but in general its performance has been in line with what demanding PC players expect. And furthermore, fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 have always highlighted decisions made by Larian regarding its technical and commercial implementations, launching the title without DRM, which has always been seen as an obstacle and even torture for PC players.

And also, it is a game without microtransactions, which the community has also highlighted, saying that this should be an example for other AAA projects that charge full price, but then make us pay for many more things within their games.

Baldur’s Gate 3 team thanks fans

The great reception from fans was mentioned in the acceptance speech for the best acting award received by Neil Newbon, for his role as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, who said: “The community reached out to many of us at Larian and said they were seen and represented by this game.”

“When they lost hope, felt isolated and alone, this game brought them together and gave them something to keep going,” said the actor.

In closing, during his thanks, Larian founder Swen Vincke said: “A game like Baldur’s Gate 3 is not possible if you don’t have an incredible team working on it. The Larian team dedicated their hearts and souls for six years to this game, sometimes in very difficult circumstances.”

“This was our Covid game. Along the way we also lost quite a few people, so we want to dedicate this to all the people we lost. Especially Jim (Southworth), our lead film artist who passed away last month.”

Creative who was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2022 and who has been described by his co-workers as an “absolute rock and a wonderful man”, who, as he indicates in his gratitude speech for the GOTY, was one of the people those who dedicated the award to him.

An award that Vincke humbly thought was very far from being obtained, as he told PC Gamer, saying: “My heart beats. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think we were going to get it.”

“It has been a very, very long journey”

