The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar are great, but they lack one thing: affordability. A Porsche 911 Dakar costs at least 306,100 euros (252,000 euros in Belgium). An official price has never been released for the off-road Lamborghini, but count on around 350,000 euros. With any luck, this off-road Audi R8 will cost a fraction of that, hopefully.

The Huracán’s brother is from 2014 and was kept in factory condition until March of this year, when the R8 was converted into a serious off-roader with extra lights, a lift kit, a roof rack and 5 millimeter thick skid plates. Even the rear bumper suffered the damage, although this Audi does not have two turbos where the bumper was, but two stainless steel dampers.

In contrast to the exterior, the inside has remained virtually original. The sports seats have black leather with red stitching, while the standard gear lever and infotainment have not been adjusted. This is not a complaint, but rather a compliment. It’s cool to see that this off-road Audi R8 clearly has two characters. The only adjustment we see are additional buttons that will probably allow you to turn the added headlights on and off.

Specifications of the off-road Audi R8

We know the software has been updated, there are new air filters and there are better air intakes to help the 4.2-liter V8 engine. We don’t know what that does to the power of 435 hp. Power goes to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. To be fair, a six-speed manual would have been better, but you can’t have everything.

The R8 is being auctioned

The off-road Audi R8 has driven approximately 90,000 kilometers, but you can assume that most of that distance was still driven on flat asphalt. The off-roader will be auctioned at Bring a Trailer and you can bid until Wednesday, December 13. The highest bid at the time of writing is $20,147, which is approximately 18,500 euros.