Updated December 25, 2024 – We have updated the list and added product cards to streamline the content.

It's time to give new life to your old television. And if you want to make the leap to a new generation, you only need a Android TV Box to turn your old TV into a Smart TV.

If you're looking to convert your old TV into a smart TV, you're in luck. Today it's all about Android TV boxes. Maybe you don't know what we're talking about, so we'd like to explain it to you.

Es one of the best options to update your television or screen. If you want to watch YouTube on your TV, you can do it very quickly.

We will also recommend some of the best devices on the market so you can access Android TV. But first we are going to explain to you what Android TV is and what an Android TV Box is.

What is Android TV? What is Android TV Box? Types of Android TV Box How to choose an Android TV Box? Best Android TV Box you can buy

What is Android TV?

Unsplash

Android TV is a version of the mobile operating system specially configured for televisions. Thus, Android TV brings Android features to the big screenallowing us to use its applications on the television itself.

In addition to being very intuitive, Android TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos functions and allows you to enter the Google Play Store to download the applications that we want to use on our television. In addition, it includes the Google voice assistant, so we can operate our television with voice commands.

What is Android TV Box?

Xiaomi

An Android TV Box is a device that, you could say, turns traditional televisions into Smart TVs with Android TV built in. Through an HDMI connection cable, Connects to TV to turn it into a smart TV with Android TV features.

There are different types and models of Android TV Box, but they all use the same type of connection and allow access to the Google Play Store to download applications Android on big screen. It also allows you to use the subscription services that we have contracted, such as Spotify, Amazon Prime, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Types of Android TV Box

There are two types of Android TV Box: the Stick type and Box type. There are some more types, such as peripherals that include Android TV, but it is easier to talk about these devices as two main types.

Los Android TV Box tipo Stick They have a small size and a not very long connector. They usually connect to the rear and side ports of the television, remaining hidden behind it. This compact size also translates into humbler capabilities In terms of internal memory and connectivity, perfect for using basic applications and music or series services.

On the other hand, the Android TV Box tipo Box They owe their name to their box shape and have capabilities superior in terms of resolution and storage. They can also have higher prices, although their cost is usually in line with what they offer.

In both cases, They connect via HDMI cable and we can link them to our mobile phones or Google accounts. Configuring them is very simple, since we only have to connect them to our home network and answer a series of questions.

How to choose Android TV Box?

To choose an Android TV Box you have to take into account a series of important concepts, in addition to your own needs and expectations.

They are a series of characteristics that the more we know, the better purchase we can make. We can divide them into four main ones: resolution, accepted formats, connectivity and storage.

Resolution Accepted formats Connectivity Storage

Resolution

One of the most relevant aspects because if it can support good resolutions, the better we will see the content we want. Nowadays almost all support 1,080p (the minimum advisable) and some up to 4K. The more resolution it has, the better it will look. In the case of having an Android TV Box that reaches 4K, it will allow us to take better advantage of the pixels per inch of the television itself.

Besides, be compatible with the HDR system in some of its variants, will provide superior color quality and image clarity. We must also keep in mind that having a much better image quality will impact the final price of the device, as is normal.

Accepted formats

It is important that the Android TV Box be able to open all types of files or at least the most usedboth video and audio, since this way we can take advantage of the TV Box device in a better way.

If we have a movie in format, for example, MP4 or some family photos in JPEG, as long as the TV Box is compatible, we will be able to see them on the television.

Connectivity

Nowadays any of these devices can be connected to the Internet via WiFi or use an Ethernet connector to be able to connect directly with a cable. It is interesting that an Android TV Box is compatible with dual band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHzto be able to choose which of the two is best for us in terms of the situation of the device with respect to the network signal.

If we are going to connect a wireless controller, keyboard or mouse, we will look for models that have Bluetooth connectivity. If we want to incorporate an external hard drive or flash memory, it will be more than convenient for it to have some kind of USB connectoreither type A (the most normal) or Type C.

Storage

Not much is usually required, since these devices mainly work with streaming platforms.

The normal thing is to have at least 8 GB, since we consider it the most suitable for today, but obviously they can be found with more and less storage.

Best Android TV Box you can buy

All the Smart TV Boxes that you will see below can be used to use any Android app, watch paid streaming in different qualities or play multimedia content in 4K resolution with HDR supporting Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos.

If you are looking for the best TV Box with Android to watch HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Movistar+, Filmin or Prime Video, without a doubt this is a good guide to know the compatible devices.

The most powerful Compact and efficient The economical solution An Android TV classic Best value for money The cheapest

The most powerful: NVIDIA Shield TV

Get the best streaming experience with this device. It is compatible with Android TV and will allow you to upscale HD video to 4K thanks to its graphic technology. You can watch your favorite movies…

Without a doubt, NVIDIA Shield TV is the best Android TV Box if we are concerned about power. Thanks to the powerful SoC Nvidia Tegra X1+there will be no problems running applications, games and emulators.

It has a very modern Android TV system, a Chromecast 4K integrated to send content from our phone and a Bluetooth remote control with microphone. Supports quality video playback 4K HDR Dolby Vision y sound Dolby Atmos.

Compact and efficient: Chromecast with Google TV

Unsplash

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV. It is compatible with 4K resolution at 60 fps, has HDR and Dolby Vision certification.

Chromecast with Google TV brings us a new Google TV experience, complete with voice control and powerful hardware. It has direct updates from Google and has all the necessary certifications for paid streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, supports video quality 4K HDR, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos.

This small device offers us a very good price, it is ideal for streaming, but thanks to its configuration it is capable of moving different applications, as well as games and emulators.

The economical solution: YOU-BOX

You-Box is an upgradeable Android TV 10.0 receiver from Youin designed to make your life easier. Turn your television into a Smart TV and discover a whole world of entertainment.

YOU-BOX is an interesting Android TV Box that lands on the pedestal of the best TV Box with more power and a better connection interface than the Xiaomi Mi Box S.

Its operating system is Android TV approved by Google, which includes all the necessary certificates to transmit up to video quality. 4K HDRsuch as Netflix, Disney+ and other applications, and also integrates Chromecast 4K. In addition, with this TV Box we can also play demanding games and basic emulators. Includes a remote control with voice control.

An Android TV classic: Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

Xiaomi

Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer you multimedia content on your television for the whole family.

Although the popular Mi TV Box S has been surpassed by newer models, it still deserves our recommendation. A TV Box with a certified Android TV system and enough hardware to watch Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and more in up to 4K HDR.

Mi TV Box S comes with Android 8.1, it is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer you multimedia content on your television. We can also use it to play games or light simulators. The package also includes a system Chromecast to send content from our phone and voice control Bluetoothas well as a port Ethernet.

Best value for money: Nokia Streaming Box

4K media player with Android TV and access to thousands of apps on Google Play, Chromecast and built-in Google Assistant.

The Nokia Streaming Box is presented as an excellent option for those looking to bring the Android universe to their television. Equipped with the Android TV operating system, the box offers access to more than 7,000 applications ranging from streaming, music, games and many more.

One of the outstanding features of this device is its Google Assistant voice control, allowing for a more interactive and user-friendly experience. Thanks to Built-in Chromecast, you can stream content from your smartphone to the TV. It has smart connections and an optical digital outputideal for maximizing sound quality and storage.

The cheapest: H96MAX

4K video player with Android as the operating system, compatible with 4K and HDR video.

The H96MAX emerges as a gem. With his recent update to Android 13.0this TV box not only promises, but delivers incredible performance, powered by a procesador quad-core 64x Cortex-A53. To this, add 4 GB RAM and 32 GB ROMoffering plenty of space for your favorite apps and videos.

With a USB 3.0 interface, you can transfer your files impressively quickly, saving time and energy. High definition lover? This little giant soporta 4K and 3D, which means you are about to live an immersive audiovisual experience. Also has Built-in 2.4G WiFi and a solid Ethernet connection.