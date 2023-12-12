During this last year, Spanish families have faced a drastic increase in mortgages as a result of the rise in interest rates. Requesting a loan in our country is increasingly expensive and households that have variable-rate mortgages are experiencing increasingly inflated monthly payments. Now, at a time when the burden of mortgages already accounts for 40% of the income of most families, a real estate alternative is gaining ground: home exchanges.

Bartering is back. Now at its highest level.

What is it? Broadly speaking, it is about replacing the cash payment for a home with another property of similar value, that is, a property exchange. This practice has its origins in traditional barter and is established in the current Civil Code, whose article 1,538 defines an exchange as “a contract by which the parties are obliged to give one thing to receive another.” On some real estate platforms such as Idealista you can find nearly 600 properties available for exchange: from properties to renovate to rural houses or luxury chalets.

The data. They give clues that this real estate contract model is on the rise. According to data from the INE, in the first half of the year, 851 home exchanges were carried out in Spain, 3.5% more than in the same period of 2022. In the case of property exchanges, the interannual increase reached 16 .5% until August. It is something that is better understood if we take into account the general decline in sales of residential properties, which fell by 23.7% in September in an interannual rate.

How does it work? To acquire a home in this way, you must carry out an official valuation of the home you wish to exchange (appraisal) and then put it on the market until someone offers a property that meets your needs. It is important to check that these homes are free of administrative and mortgage charges and that the Real Estate Tax (IBI) is paid.

Once an agreement is reached, both parties sign a contract in which they agree to transfer the property to receive another. Later, the housing deed is made before a notary in order to transmit the ownership of both properties and, finally, the properties are registered in the Property Registry.

But be careful. It must be taken into account that it is very difficult to have a case in which both properties have exactly the same value. And, although a priori this practice does not contemplate the use of money, it often happens that the party whose home is cheaper has to pay the difference with the other. It must also be remembered that there are two tax bases, so each party must pay their corresponding Property Transfer Tax (for the value of the home they buy) and municipal capital gains (for the one they sell).

The advantages. It is a way to change your home without making a significant financial outlay, nor depending on mortgage financing. In addition, these properties are, in general, cheaper, since they are usually appraised at a price below the market price. And since taxes and other expenses are calculated based on that price, their amounts are also lower. On the other hand, it is an alternative for those people who have to move to another city and are looking for housing in the destination location without having the liquidity to buy a home or get a mortgage.

And in the case of mortgaged homes? It can be carried out equally. Yes indeed, To carry out an exchange, you must have the approval of the financial institution to change the owner of the loan and the price of each one will be its market value less the capital pending amortization. From Fotocasa they give the example of a property whose value is 100,000 euros and has a mortgage of 20,000, in this case it could be exchanged for a property of 80,000 euros without a mortgage.

In these cases, the new owner has different options: carry out a novation to change the owner of the mortgage, take out a new mortgage so that he appears as the owner or change the mortgage from the financial institution (subrogate) if it does not accept the change of owner.

The tendency. Although this “bartering” of homes is not something new (it was very common in the sale of land to developers), it has now begun to be considered as a viable alternative given the current residential situation. And it is something that usually happens every time an economic crisis occurs. In 2007 and 2008, for example, more than 10,000 homes were exchanged per year in Spain, almost 10 times more than in recent years. We could return to that point in years to come.

Image: Unsplash (Erwan Hesry)

