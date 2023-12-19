Get a new Nintendo Switch at Carrefour with these crazy offers. Minimum prices and packs with discounted games!

If you are looking for a Christmas gift or were waiting for sales to get a Switch, here is what you were looking for. The Nintendo Switch offers at Carrefour They make it very clear that the hypermarket is going all out. You can find console packs with games at an all-time low price, with 2019 model reduced to €287 or even the OLED model with three Sonic games for only €369. Some crazy sales!

So you can see all the discounts on the standard and OLED Switch models at Carrefour, we have compiled them below. Here you have all the perfect Christmas offers to debut in this generation of Nintendo, or to give as a gift to the hybrid that continues to sweep sales:

It is worth mentioning that Sonic games are boxes with code inside and are not completely physical (what is known as editions Code in a Box or fake physical). Even so, we are talking about discounts of more than €100 in many cases. An ideal opportunity to buy the most playful and complete Christmas gift. Are you going to miss this opportunity? You even have the special Super Mario Switch OLED on sale!

Fuente