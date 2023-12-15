An almost new BMW 735i for the price of a Dacia Sandero…

In two weeks there will be a new year. Then the good intentions emerge. Perhaps you want to fulfill a few automotive wishes, such as a neat top limo with a decent V8. Nowadays there are still eight-cylinder new ones, but they are true powerhouses.

Very cool, but in the past you still had silky smooth running V8 engines that were mainly there to remind the occupants that they were in a premium car. What to think of this almost new BMW 735i. Siebeners have passed by here before, but without exception these were articles from @jaapiyo and it concerned the E38.

The car you see here is from the controversial E65 generation. The car with the so-called Bangle Butt. When the car came out, it raised more eyebrows than the current G70 generation.

Almost new BMW 735i

This copy is from 2003, so before the first facelift, in which BMW withdrew a bit and gave the car a slightly more conventional appearance. And yet, compared to its predecessor, this is a much more modern car. What's called, this car set standards in many areas when it comes to options and infotainment. And yes, also styling. Until the E65, BMW was very conservative and that was not convenient with the planned expansion of the model range.

The great thing about this copy is that it is a very modest version. So dark blue metallic (Toledoblau) with a light gray interior (Nascagrau). The wheels are the 'Style 90', just neat 17 inch wheels that are surprisingly easy to keep clean. Fun fact about the rim: the front side is a cover over the actual rim.

A bit like we saw with the M5 wheels of the E34 generation (Style 20 for enthusiasts). Or the Polo Bluemotion or Tesla Model 3 (but that sounds less sexy). The E65 is of course not a natural beauty like the Audi A8 of this period (the D3) was, but this example is at least authentic. No strange spoilers, rims or lowerings. Nice Michelin tires.

Most expensive 735i in the Netherlands

We usually bring you the cheapest of a certain model, but this is the most expensive BMW 735i in the Netherlands. And although it is indeed the most expensive, the price of 15,950 is not too bad. Nowadays you JUST have a Dacia Sandero for that.

The car has only run 46,147 km and comes from the first owner. This includes a one-year warranty, which we would happily leave on this car. No 'take the last price with you'. Never do that with an elderly Fat German.

And once the warranty has expired, you can have the repairs done at your premises. It is a real youngtimer, of course. Considering the consumption, the performance is quite modest. But then you have a whisper-quiet engine with eight shot glasses as cylinders. And hey, this battleship still reaches 250 km/h and with an 88 liter tank you don't have to refuel so often. Interested? You can view the ad here!

