The thickest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands has a serious mod list of adjustments.
Lately it has only been about the fact that the Mercedes-AMG C63 E-Performance has a four-cylinder engine. We car enthusiasts all think that's meh. That's a huge shame, because the engine is a brilliant piece of technology. A 1,991 cc four-cylinder that squeezes out 476 hp and 545 Nm is extremely impressive. And that with factory warranty!
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution drivers have known for a long time that a lot is possible with four-cylinder in-line engines. Because check out this monster, which we think is one of the thickest Lancer Evos in our country. It is a Lancer Evolution X. That was the last generation that was in production from 2008 to 2018. It is also the only generation with the aluminum 4B11T engine, while the Evo I to IX had the cast iron 4G63T under the hood.
But you can also easily take care of the modern unit. Mitsubishi UK sold the car from the dealer with 440 hp. This biggest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands goes a step further with 500 hp. The basis is a GSR, so the luxurious/sporty model (there was also a bare RS).
Modlist!
The nice thing is that the seller also has a modlist, but not a modlist like we have at Autoblog. It is not about moderating comments, but the number of modifications. And there are a lot of them:
Motor:
Manley I-Beams pro series turbo tuff drijfstangen
Carillo Pistons (CP) 9.0:1 stroke 86mm 86.50mm bore
ACL race series lagerschalen
ACL thrustwashers
ARP head studs
AMS billet cam cap
GSC S2 power division camshafts
MAP Valve spring kit with titanium retainers (Hierdoor de rpm van 7600 naar 8400rpm)
16 new OEM valve buckets
Garrett GTX3576-R gen2 twin scroll 0.94 AR
MAP ceramic coated Tubular manifold
ETS recirc downpipe
ETS v2 extreme exhaust
ETS testpipe
MAP 3 inch intercooler
Injen intercooler piping
GFB adjustable recirc BOV
Grimmspeed 3-port boost solenoid
Radium fuel rail with damper
DW300c fuelpomp
Injector Dynamics 1300cc
Okada Project plasma direct ignition coils
MAP 3” cold air intake
MAP oilcatchcan+kvs reservoir in 1.
Driven Fab firewall heat shield and cap heat shield
Undercarriage
Intrax coilover set Stoptech discs front/rear + brake pads Whiteline adjustable rear wishbones. Eibach rear stabilizer bar Beatrush engine mounts Beatrush rear diff spacer mount Custom full alloy undertray.
Drive:
Xtreme (Australia) twin plate clutch/flywheel CMC upgrade Diff pins in gearbox replaced and full gearbox inspection by Heuvel motorsport (preventive) in 2020 AYC pump overhauled in 2021 by van Hoof motorsport Torque solutions shifter cable bushings and gear selector bushings
Visual:
Carbon Vortex Generator Rexspeed
Carbon cover steeringfluidreservoir
Carbon intercooler side plates
Carbon radiator cover
Carbon hood dampers
High gloss black 3M roof wrap
Rota Grid 18” met 4x toyo proxes T1r 245/40-18
OEM velgen wit met 4x winterbanden Vredestein Wintrac
Interior
Original TAKATA Drift III 4-point seat belts. Carbon dual pod holder Innovate AFR gauge Innovate dual oil pressure and temperature gauge Android radio system, works great, Original MMCS Rockford Fosgate system with screen is still present and is included. During the rebuild, the timing belt and oil pump were also immediately replaced.
Price of the thickest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands
In short, that's a lot. Now most modifications are serious upgrades. It doesn't get much better than an Intrax chassis, for example.
What is seriously nice: the owner has been an owner for 10 years. That creates a bit more confidence than a car that has changed owners 5 times in the past 3 months.
The price of the thickest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands is 34.900 euro. That is certainly not dirt cheap, but not too expensive either. Evos are never cheap and this is a left-hand drive example. Interested? You can view the ad here!
