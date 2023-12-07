Not only is the reason for this special edition misplaced, but the car on which it is applied is especially misplaced.

We need to talk about the Hyundai Kona. Yawn. However, yours truly has had a special bond with the small Korean crossover for some time now. My parents have one and I drove quite a few kilometers with it before a Renault Clio appeared on our doorstep. By the way, the parental front made that choice thanks to myself. In my defense, I sent them to the Hyundai dealer for the price-quality ratio and tried to praise the i30, but the high seat of the Kona quickly turned out to be sacrosanct and the ix20 no longer exists. And for what it is, that Kona makes a great pastry. Large enough, nice gearbox options and good standard equipment and it drives more than fine.

Kona enthusiast

It is not and never will be a real enthusiast’s car and real cultural heritage for Hyundai may also be quite exaggerated. Yet the undersigned has – unwillingly – become a bit of a Kona enthusiast and yesterday my mouth literally fell open in surprise when I suddenly spotted the holy grail of the outgoing generation of Kona, in the Netherlands! While it was never delivered here. This is the most inappropriate special edition ever: the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition.

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition

Inappropriate because an ‘Iron Man Edition’ already has a high comic book content, literally and figuratively. Also because it is completely inappropriate to not use the i30 N but the Kona to run this edition. It immediately raises the question: who buys this? The Kona is clearly a car that mainly appeals to the older generation, but Iron Man would appeal to young people. Truly a car where the largest group that ‘finds it cool’ (and even then you have to look carefully) would never buy it. Few buyers had to be found, there are reportedly only around 1,000 of them and it was only offered in 2019.

Perhaps most bizarre is how far Hyundai has gone for the Kona Iron Man Edition. The matte gray paint, based on the very first Iron Man suit from the comic books, is unique to the Iron Man Edition. The red accent color in the color of Iron Man’s modern suit was also never delivered on other Konas. This color is reflected on the roof, the mirrors and all around the bumpers. The Iron Man Edition also has unique rims, a unique diffuser, unique panels in red on the doors, tinted headlights (!), LED rear indicators that are unique to the Iron Man Edition and even (fake) cooling slots for the front wheels and behind the rear wheels. If you’re still not sure whether it is an Iron Man Edition, the name is written out in chrome letters on the handle for the trunk.

Interior

The interior also makes it immediately clear that you are dealing with a Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition. The well-known Iron Man mask returns in the seats, you get unique counters and even Tony Stark’s signature on the dashboard! For the rest, it is mainly Kona here, except that the Iron Man Edition gets red stitching and lines in the seats and red belts.

Not for the Netherlands

The Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition is unique in the Netherlands, because you could not officially buy it here. The copy I spotted had a German license plate. You could just buy it there, namely. Many other markets, including the US, UK and Australia, also received the Iron Man Edition.

As far as we know, every Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition has the 1.6 liter T-GDi four-cylinder. You could get this in the Netherlands, but no one did because it was very expensive. The entry-level engine, the 1.0 liter T-GDi three-cylinder with 120 hp (which is a wonderful turbocharger) is the significantly more popular choice. The 1.6 T-GDi was a nice car for this 1,200 kg front-wheel drive car, because you just got 177 hp and a DCT with seven gears. But hey, that was all possible without the Iron Man stuff. Further comfort options, all of which the Iron Man Edition has as standard, were also not unique to the special edition.

Kopen

For the crowd of Kona enthusiasts, a group that is not expected to be that large, this is the holy grail. For the rest of the world, it is a rather awkward and even quite inappropriate special edition that is for the true connoisseur. He has to travel to mobile.de, where this is the cheapest Iron Man Edition. This 2019 copy with 45,544 km on the clock still costs 21,900 euros in Germany. Do you dare? Probably not.

