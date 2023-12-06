Suara.com – Reza Rahadian is busy with jobs at the end of the year until the beginning of 2024. A number of film projects are waiting for Reza to work on.

The star of the film Imperfect was so busy that he didn’t have a year-end holiday. Reza Rahadian will use all the remaining days in December for filming.

The actor only had a few free days left to celebrate Christmas with his mother, Pratiwi Widantini Matulessy.

“There are no end-of-year holidays. Currently until December 27 and the end of the year, to be more precise, I have a series that I have to finish,” said Reza Rahadian when met in the Pasar Minggu area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023) .

“So there are no end-of-year holidays, I will only celebrate Christmas with my mother,” continued Reza Rahadian.

Without hesitation, right after the new year, Reza Rahadian will immediately start working. There is a new film project that he has to start shooting.

Even so, Reza Rahadian feels grateful that he can still work until next year.

“This filming was really early, right after the new year, around the 2nd or 3rd we started day one. So I’m grateful that next year will be quite a busy year,” said Reza Rahadian.

Bunga Citra Lestari’s co-star in the film Habibie & Ainun then revealed a number of her schedules which she has been laughing at since the beginning of the month. It was revealed that until Eid al-Fitr 2024, Reza Rahadian’s schedule is already filled.

“The first of January will definitely be shooting Heartbreak Motel, that will be my first project at the beginning of the year. In February there will be a film released, then during Eid there will be a film released,” explained Reza Rahadian.

“And there are several films that I have to prepare in February, after shooting Heartbreak Motel is finished,” he added.

For your information, Reza Rahadian is currently busy with his latest project entitled Heartbreak Motel. In this film by the Visinema production house, this 36 year old actor plays alongside Laura Basuki and Chicco Jerikho.

The film is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ika Natassa with the same title. The film is scheduled to be released next year.