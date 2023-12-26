“85% of the global workforce feels that their well-being has decreased in recent years.” Those were the conclusions of Jennifer Moss, one of the best-known disseminators on the problems related to burnout, and as soon as one investigates how the world has developed after the pandemic, one can only agree with her: the world is burning.

What perhaps no one expected is that we would begin to see this burnout within couples.

But… wait, what exactly is burnout? The WHO defines it as “chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed and is characterized by feelings of exhaustion or low energy, negativity about employment and reduced work productivity.” It seems somewhat indefinite, but over the decades we have realized that it has important consequences: both physical and psychological.

According to the Psychosocial Risks Observatory of the General Union of Workers (UGT), we are talking about things such as emotional exhaustion (constant depression, irascibility), insomnia, anxiety (restlessness, excitement, insecurity or all of them), intestinal problems, musculoskeletal problems, increased consumption of alcohol or other narcotic substances and, of course, low self-esteem.

What if it's not just a work thing? For years, researchers suspected that the burning metaphor could be stretched without too much problem: if our “work life” caught fire, it was very easy for that fire to spread for the rest of our lives. Especially if the rest of life was full of “combustible” situations.

However, we did not have much empirical evidence on the topic. Therefore, some Israeli researchers got to work. They identified (and studied) numerous pairs in both Israel and the United States. In fact, as can be seen in the article they published in Social Psychology Quarterly, they even designed a questionnaire on the topic.

A fire that devours everything. The results confirmed the initial idea. They found that indeed, “although burnout is commonly understood as a work-related experience, […] “The exhaustion we are used to feeling after a long, stressful day at work can also be felt when we disconnect or separate from our partner.”

This is more interesting than it seems. Until now, we tended to think of “burnout syndrome” as something one-dimensional, something limited to a very specific facet of life. However, when burnout spills over into the world of work, there are many implications to take into account.

A… contagious disease. This is one of the most worrying conclusions. Not only is it that both types of burnout (work-related and sentimental) can interact with each other and feed off each other; is that, taking a step further, researchers have discovered that burnout can pass from one couple to another.

That is, if one partner experiences this type of stress (whether at work or as a couple), the likelihood that the other partner will develop it increases. And a lot. It's not something that should surprise us, of course: we already knew that burnout “is contagious” among coworkers. How could it not be in the couple?

One of the diseases of our time. As the ñaos go by, it becomes evident that “being burned” is one of the traits of our time. Until now, we believed that prevalence rates exceeded 10% in Europe and reached 17% on other continents. The problem is that we were just looking at work.

Now the questions are piling up. A few years ago Kate Julian pointed out that, despite living in the most sex-tolerant societies in the history of humanity, young people live in the midst of a strong sexual recession. And it is true, young people have less sex and at later ages than previous generations… Could this be due to “problematic” social ways of relating? To relational models that allow the development of the burnout that we talk about today and many other things?

It remains to be seen. But this study opens up a lot of new ground for what we used to think about burnout. It is time to look for a broader approach to account for one of the problems of our time.

In Xataka | Romantic love: between the cultural universal and evolutionary roots

Image | Andrew Langfield