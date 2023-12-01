loading…

China burns 4 billion tons of coal per year, its commitment to overcoming the climate crisis is still very minimal. Photo/REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING – Environmentalists have stepped up their pressure campaign for support China on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

Activists are urging Chinese lenders—state-owned Sinosure Export & Credit Insurance Company, Export-Import Bank of China, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China—to abandon their plans to finance the controversial $5 billion project.

Quoting from the Epardafas.com page, Friday (1/12/2023), they argue that the construction of the pipeline poses a threat to native ecosystems, biodiversity centers, water resources and community lands in Uganda and Tanzania.

This is not the only incident that has sparked outrage among climate activists. China, as the world’s biggest polluter, consumes more than half of the world’s coal.

The country burns more than 4 billion tons of coal annually, equivalent to 58 percent of global demand by 2022.

Additionally, China imports more oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) than any other country.

As of 2021, China is the world’s largest foreign funder of fossil fuel infrastructure, and contributed nearly a third of the world’s greenhouse gases in 2020.

This is not surprising considering that China’s population of 1.4 billion people accounts for 19 percent of the world’s population, 22 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP), and 26 percent of world energy consumption.

Ironically, according to UN figures, China is also the country most affected by the climate crisis and environmental disasters because of its large population.