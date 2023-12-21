An emotional evening in the council chamber ended around 11 p.m., when it turned out that 21 council members wanted to continue with the Burgerweeshuis and the Theater together under one roof on Keizerstraat. 18 councilors voted against the proposal. A narrow majority. “On such a dossier, where you are talking about the future sustainability of two very important performing arts institutions, that is a very shaky majority. I have doubts about how much support there will be in the follow-up phase,” says Hammer.