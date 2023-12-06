It’s no secret that Bungie is experiencing an unprecedented crisis and that Sony’s brand new acquisition is falling apart. A report has set off alarm bells as it shows that the situation within the Destiny company is not at all favorable and at this moment its present and future are being debated in a dispute with the Japanese company.

Related video: PlayStation at risk due to games as a service

Bungie tries to prevent Sony from taking control of the company after poor results

Today, IGN journalist Rebekah Valentine published details about the crisis at Bungie based on a series of testimonies from workers who chose to remain anonymous. To begin with, it was revealed that, at this time, the leadership of Bungie and the leadership of Sony’s video game division are in maximum tension as the poor financial results of Destiny 2 have led the Japanese company to consider a dissolution of the company. current management of Bungie to end the shared exercise of power and for the company to be under the orders of PlayStation Studios, division led by Hermen Hulst.

In case you don’t know, and just as happened at the time with Activision Blizzard, Bungie has struggled to maintain its autonomy despite being owned by larger companies. Although there are no details about the purchase agreement by Sony, it was understood from the beginning that the relationship would continue along that path, with Bungie having independence and reporting directly to the PlayStation company.

Unfortunately, the dramatic fall that Destiny 2 has had, which led to a financial collapse, has generated concern at Sony and, according to sources, the company has considered a major change of direction to change everything.

Bungie is sacrificing its workers amid the dispute with Sony

However, Bungie’s leadership with characters like Jason Jones, Luis Villegas y Pete Parsons as CEO, they would be doing everything possible to prevent Sony from taking control, even with decisions that go against their own workforce.

In this regard, Bungie workers assured that the recent wave of layoffs is due to the company’s need to improve finances in order to meet the numbers and keep Sony in line, but in meetings employees have been informed that it is an emergency resource that could be used on more occasions. This has led to a climate of uncertainty and disappointment as developers do not know whether or not they will have their source of income.

Bungie x PlayStation could be a huge disaster

At the same time, Bungie cut stimulus programs, suspended hiring schemes and in a matter of weeks has collapsed the welfare structure for its workers that included recreational activities, budgets for work trips, Christmas bonuses and more. Meanwhile, Bungie employees report that leaders have engaged in serious and hostile behavior toward staff.

Bungie is collapsing every favorable structure for its own employees

On the other hand, the workers interviewed pointed out that Bungie’s decisions are not only intended to prevent Sony from taking control, but also to modify the structure and work forms that have always been in favor of the staff. In that sense, it is revealed that the wave of layoffs that cost more than 100 workers their jobs included charismatic characters, with influence within the company and with plans of action and struggle in favor of having better conditions. Then, it is mentioned that Bungie has as a priority the transition towards an outsourcing scheme and the first area to suffer the effects will be Quality Control (Q&A) whose workers, according to the statements of the sources, are already treated in a hostile manner, they are isolated. and considered “non-developers”.

In this way, Bungie workers find themselves with a great weight on their shoulders since everything indicates that the company’s leadership will play all or nothing with the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion trying to prevent Sony from taking control, thus or ruining their own workers because, as shared in a statement, when workers questioned management if they would reduce their large salary in order to support them, they responded: “we are not that type of company.”

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News