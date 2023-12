A dilemma for Lammers. Normally you rarely see a person ultimately responsible making adjustments after a 5-0 victory over a direct competitor. Yet the Heracles coach is not of the ‘never change a winning team’ school. He allows Justin Hoogma, suspended last week, to return to the starting line-up. And with that he gives his loyal captain a place in the team again. “He is simply my captain and he sets the tone,” said Lammers.