Thus the former goalkeeper: “I have been approaching the world of macroeconomics and finance for some time”

“I am happy with this new challenge. I have been approaching the world of macroeconomics and finance for many years now. I chose to focus on OQtima because I recognize its qualities and potential”, said Gigi Buffon, former Italian goalkeeper now head of the National delegation, as well as new partner of the online trading company. After having already invested in tech and other sectors, Buffon has therefore started a new challenge.

the challenge

—

“The entire OQtima team – comments CEO Angelo D’Alessio – is immensely proud to have among its investors a person like Gigi, who demands from all of us the best possible product for every trader in the world. Discovering over time the profound Gigi’s passion and expertise in trading was an extraordinary revelation.”