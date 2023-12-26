Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, assessed that Muhaimin Iskandar's statement now rejecting IKN shows the understanding of cawapres no. These two are still imperfect regarding the history, context and relevance of IKN as a national strategic agenda.

“His understanding may not be perfect. Perhaps it is necessary to remind him again that the history and context of the IKN agenda is Indonesia's anticipation of equitable growth and progress in Indonesia. This is a national strategic agenda that we should not drag into the realm of short-term politics.” said Budiman Sudjatmiko to journalists, Monday, (25/12/2023).

Moving the National Capital, continued Budiman, is not an idea that only emerged in the era of President Jokowi. “This is a continuous mandate and hope from President Soekarno onwards. “However, only recently has President Jokowi dared to make this happen with the most concrete plans and implementation,” he explained.

Because it is a historical mandate, Budiman regrets Cak Imin's inconsistency from initially supporting IKN, changing to rejecting it when the presidential election contestation was held. Budiman called the evaluation carried out by Cak Imin too premature.

“It is too early to call this change in attitude the result of an evaluation. If this is about investment, according to the data I obtained, the total investment going into IKN is more than 40 trillion. “In fact, several groups of Indonesian entrepreneurs have actually invested in strategic IKN projects,” he explained.

“If the size is foreign investment, there will already be interest. Even if it is not yet concrete, there may be very dynamic geoeconomic and geopolitical reasons. Moreover, we are holding elections which will make investors wait and see. “So this is not the right time for evaluation,” he explained.

In fact, according to Budiman, one of the determining factors that attracts investors is if the government and political forces in Indonesia have a commitment and show their seriousness in developing IKN.

“The government and all political forces that supported IKN at the start should have stood in one line. We must continue to be confident in continuing IKN development according to the specified schedule. “This seriousness will make the attractiveness of investment stronger,” he said.

Regarding the reasons for the priority scale being more important, by giving the example of problems in cities around IKN, such as Balikpapan, Banjarmasin and Pontianak which must be prioritized first, Budiman Sudjatmiko considers this argument to be less valid. According to Budiman, a project as large as IKN will actually provide positive benefits for the growth of surrounding cities.

“This priority argument is not valid. Even the people of Kalimantan themselves welcome IKN because they understand that the development of IKN will trigger increased economic activity around the area. There will be greater movement of goods and services, and will encourage a larger central budget, thus creating “regional governments around IKN are able to improve better public facilities and services,” explained Budiman.

Previously, vice presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) revealed his reasons for previously supporting the development of IKN Nusantara but has now changed course. According to him, the change in attitude was after the evaluation, his party assessed that there was a priority scale that was more important than developing IKN which required large funds. He said this in response to Gibran's statement during the vice presidential debate, who said he was inconsistent with IKN.