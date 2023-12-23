Suara.com – Indonesian football legend, Budi Sudarsono, provides motivation to participants in the National Grassroots Championship tournament. He emphasized that ability and character are the main keys to becoming a professional football player.

Budi Sudarsono delivered his message at the opening of the tournament at the Minhajurosyidin Foundation Field, Jakarta.

“Young siblings must have good and noble character,” said Budi Sudarsono, quoted from Antara, Saturday (23/12/2023).

“Apart from having good soccer skills, if you want to become a professional soccer player or a player who dreams of becoming a national team player, what you need is a soccer player who has good skills and good character.”

The former Persija Jakarta and Sriwijaya FC player highlighted changes in the approach to player recruitment.

He explained that now more emphasis is placed on character, different from the era when he was actively playing football.

Budi Sudarsono believes that by prioritizing character, today's professional players are able to adapt more quickly both on and off the field.

“In my time, whoever was good on the field would be chosen. Now whoever has good character will be number 1. Usually, if the character is good in any team, we can adapt and be accepted by everyone,” said Budi.

The National Grassroots Tournament is an event where the U-10 and U-12 age groups compete using a mini soccer format and play for 2×10 minutes per match.

A total of 32 teams that have passed the regional selection compete in each age group to win the title in a tournament that uses a group stage format. Later, the 32 teams will compete in the group phase to win two tickets to the round of 16.

“My own hope is that at the Indonesian National Grassroots, we have a good database,” said Grassroots Indonesia Principal Advisor Zaenal Abidin Zapello.

“So that we can make a contribution to the youth level in the future. Even later, we at the Youth Level will also do something like the Ortus Cup, because Ortus happens to always support us so we will also make an Ortus Cup later for the Youth Level.”

The tournament, which has been running for four editions, has held regional tournaments in various cities including Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi, Lampung, Banten, Solo, Blora, Tegal and Makassar.

“In the first year, we just concentrated on Jabodetabek. Then in the second year it was the same, in the third year there was extraordinary enthusiasm and finally Banten and Lampung tried to hold it,” explained Sirazudin Nauri Abbas.

“Finally in the fourth year, friends said to try it, we were also invited from other cities, Solo, Blora, Tegal, and Makassar. So actually we weren't the ones who wanted more, the enthusiasm from other friends saw the good potential from the competition.”