The fans of BTS They will be counting the days for the return of their favorite idols after all the members of the South Korean band began their military service.

All members of BTSincluding RM, V, Jimin y Jungkook, They are currently fulfilling their patriotic duty by having enlisted in military service. This commitment, which began on December 11 and 12, 2023, marked a pause in their successful musical careersbut it is also generating great expectation among fans about his return and whether there will be new music or a world tour to celebrate the end of the mandatory service.

It is estimated that all BTS members will have completed their military service in 2025,and so far there is no announcement of the plans of the most important K-pop band in the world. The expectation is special because the return will coincide with the 12th anniversary of BTS's debut, scheduled for June 11 and 12, 2025.

These are the possible individual returns of each member of BTS

Jinthe oldest of the members, He was the first to begin his military service on December 12, 2022. Expected his return for June 12, 2024one day before celebrating 11 years since the band's debut, thus becoming the first member to return to the stage.

J-Hopethe charismatic rapper of BTS, He began his military service on April 18, 2023. It is expected that resume your activities as a civilian on October 18, 2024after a year and a half doing his duty.

SUGA, due to shoulder surgery, will initially perform social work before entering military service. Although his return will take longer, it will be worth the wait for fans eager to see the band reunited again. We will have to wait until early 2025.

RM, V, Jimin y Jungkookwho enlisted in early December, are scheduled terminate their military service days before the 12th anniversary of BTS's debut, specifically on June 11 and 12, 2025. This return promises not only the reunion of the band but also the possibility of a world tour, exciting fans who eagerly await the next stage of the extraordinary trajectory of BTS on the international music scene.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions