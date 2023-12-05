La agency Hybe of the famous South Korean band asked his followers not to visit the members of the group in the recruitment centers where they will perform their military service.

Today the agency reported in a comment published on Weverse, a platform for K-pop fans that “RM, Jimin and Jung Kook began their process for military service.

On the other hand, the agency did not report the dates on which the members of the group will begin their military service.

“They are preparing to fulfill their military service obligations” and called on fans not to go to the training fields before the start of their services to avoid possible incidents due to crowds.

“We ask that you continue to love and support RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and return safely,” the text adds.

The message of Big Hit Music It comes days after several media outlets claim, citing music industry sources, that RM and V plan to begin military service on December 11, followed the next day by Jimin and Jung Kook, which would mark the enlistment of all the members of the group.

The other three members that complete the band, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, began military service in December 2022 and in April and September of this year, respectively.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must complete mandatory military service that lasts between 18 and 21 months, depending on the corps in which they serve.

The record label of BTS announced late last year that the group would be taking a break as a whole until 2025, when all members are scheduled to have completed their service.

Its members have been publishing solo works since this decision was made public.

With a decade of experience behind them, BTS has broken various records and won national and international awards that no South Korean pop band had ever accumulated before and was the first Asian group to become a global musical phenomenon.

