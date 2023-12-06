The spread between German BTPs and Bunds opens above 200 basis points, and stands at 202 points, compared to yesterday’s closing at 200. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond instead jumps to 4.92%.

Europe opens higher, Milan +0.31%

The main European stock markets open the last session of the week on the rise. Piazza Affari, in the first minutes of trading, advanced by 0.31% to 27,575 points, Frankfurt marked +0.28%, London +0.36% and Paris +0.26%. On the Asian market, in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 ended trading, leaving 0.07% on the ground at 31,030 points.