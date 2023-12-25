Fast charging is advancing unstoppably in all segments, with mobile phones even under 200 euros that already have power of 67W and more, although high-end processors tend to be the ones that offer the most and best speed.

There is in particular a mobile phone that stands out a lot in this, and it is that it reaches 240W of power, so in less than ten minutes you should have a full charge, something really impressive. We are talking about the realme GT Neo 5 240W, which is also lower in price than other similar devices.

AliExpress Plaza sells it in Spain for just over 400 euros, although applying the code AEES040 You can get it for 380 euros, and with free shipping.

With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and an excellent screen, this mobile is ideal for gaming, but above all it boasts 240W charging.

As Plaza sells it, that means that shipping is from Spain, with all the advantages that this entails, starting with the shipping speed. In 3-5 days you should have your purchase at home, and without going through customs.

There is no trick or cardboard, as is increasingly common in this Asian store that has greatly accelerated the speed of shipments to catch up with other competitors, such as Amazon.

In addition, the guarantee is in Spain and the return is local, so if a problem arises you will be much better covered than if you bought it from AliExpress but with shipping from Asia.

Beastly power and big screen

Beyond having a brutally fast battery charge, there is more to this phone that makes it worth it, and point by point it can be said that it is a full-fledged mid-high range.

For example, the screen is AMOLED and 144 Hzso it is on par with several of the most prominent devices right now, but it doesn't end there because it comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that can handle absolutely any Android application or game.

The Halo system also gives it a gaming touch, which turns on an RGB LED light on the back of the mobile in certain circumstances that you can modify and configure.

For now, Realme has not brought this mobile to Spain, at least officially, although as you can see here, there are stores that have imported the version with Global ROM, which you can put in Spanish and which is compatible with all mobile networks in Europe.

