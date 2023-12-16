Brunello Cucinelli new factory

Golden year for Brunello Cucinelli: turnover soars beyond one billion

“Another year is coming to an end which we like to define as 'particularly beautiful and noble'. We expect to close the year withincrease in turnover between 22% and 23% at current exchange rates, exceeding approx 1.1 billion euros; and, given the quality of sales, we expect an interesting profit. Furthermore, taking into account the excellent performance of the autumn-winter 2024 order collection, we imagine a flattering growth in turnover for next year of around 10% and a good profit”. Talking is Brunello Cucinelli, executive president and creative director of the fashion house of the same name, which has therefore raised its revenue estimates for the full year 2023. Pambianconews.com.



After the positive results of the first nine months and the “very interesting growth of the months of October, November and the first part of December”, the company has in fact raised the turnover guidance between +22% and +23%, from the +20-22% previously expected, “with very important margins and profits, within our idea of ​​gentle growth and healthy profit”. All geographical areas and channels will contribute to the performance of Q4.

For the 2024 then there grab di Solomeo hypothesize one turnover progression around +10%thanks to the “beautiful” order collection completed for the women's and men's S/S 2024 collections, the excellent start of the F/W 2024 sales campaign, the planning of new openings, and the expansions already contracted.

“For what concern 2025 – conclude il brand -swe expect a healthy growth in turnover of around 10%, with a visibility that we would define as 'concrete', supported by our planning and the structural characteristics of the demand for high-end luxury”.

The company's top management recalled that on December 18, 2023 the title Brunello Cucinelli will join the Ftse Mibthe main index of the Italian Stock Exchange, and confirm the icommitments made in terms of sustainable evolution.

Finally, the growth of artisanal production capacity represents the fundamental premise for the healthy development of turnover growth. Cucinelli has envisaged an important investment plan structured around two main projects: the expansion of the Solomeo headquarters; the project for a new men's tailored clothing factory in Penne in Abruzzo.

At the gates of Solomeo, redevelopment work is currently underway on a large area of ​​eight hectares, where an industrial complex once stood, for theexpansion of the company“strengthening the bond with the territory and with the community”.

