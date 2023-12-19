At the end of the 2023 season, AlphaTauri made a series of aggressive updates to its car to climb from last to eighth place in the constructors' championship. Meanwhile, Red Bull has not significantly updated its car since August.

With the updates allowing AlphaTauri to improve in low-speed corners – an area of ​​weakness for Red Bull – rivals considered how high the Faenza team could climb if resource-sharing could help Red Bull to get around his limitations in the wind tunnel.

While Red Bull team principal Christian Horner denied the hypothesis of a violation of the rules (which was later also confirmed by the FIA), Zak Brown stated that he still has “major concerns” about this alliance.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, the McLaren boss said: “The million dollar question none of us know is: how early did they 'switch off' this year's car?”

“We know we have outpaced others in the development race and closed the gap on Red Bull, but none of us know whether Red Bull stopped and we caught up, or whether it was still developing.”

“Also, we are very concerned about the alliance between AlphaTauri and Red Bull. I think this is something that will need to be addressed in the future. So, I think our sport still has a long way to go to make sure that everyone is truly independent.” .

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL6

Teams can form technical alliances (currently the most important is the working relationship between Haas and Ferrari) to purchase specific components, including hydraulics, gearbox and suspension.

Fears that Red Bull and AlphaTauri have overstepped the mark have been fueled by the move of AlphaTauri staff from Faenza to the UK in a bid to save money by consolidating its aerodynamic facility in Bicester.

Brown continued: “These are two teams with common ownership, which is not the case in other sports. Red Bull could benefit from this in many different ways. There is a reason why they are moving a lot of staff from Italy.”

“As Helmut (Marko, Red Bull motorsport consultant) said, they will do everything they can to take advantage of having two teams. I understand that, because that's what the regulations say. But I think we need to look at the governance of the sport regarding technical alliances”.

