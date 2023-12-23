The closest synergy between Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, which will soon change its name, continues to be one of the most debated topics during this 2023 post-season review and, presumably, also in the first weeks of 2024, those which will anticipate the presentations of the single-seaters and the three days of winter testing scheduled in Sakhir, Bahrain.

The sporting regulations allow teams to draw on components from other teams, for example power units, hydraulic system, gearbox and suspension, but the synergy between the two teams which are in the hands of the same ownership worries Zak Brown above all.

The CEO of McLaren Racing had already expressed himself in this sense shortly after the end of the 2023 World Championship, stating that he was worried about how the bond between the two teams could intensify for 2024 and, perhaps, go beyond the limit imposed by the sporting regulations and the Budget Cap in such a way as to favor a particular team, or perhaps both.

Yesterday evening, McLaren published a long letter from its CEO, Zak Brown, in which various topics were touched upon. The part that concerns this very topic is very interesting, because Brown pushed the accelerator again, asserting how the synergy between the teams owned by Red Bull must be a topic of discussion and decision regarding the agreements that will lead Liberty Media to sign , FIA and Formula 1 on the new Concorde Agreement.

“We will have the opportunity to improve some of the other processes in Formula 1 to strengthen the values ​​of fairness and competition. The sport is not perfect and, with a view to the negotiation of the next Concorde Agreement to unite the governing body with the teams and commercial rights holders, we should give priority to some rules that currently affect fairness between competitors.”

“For example, most other major sports prohibit ownership of two teams within the same league, due to the obvious potential harm to competition. It's an unhealthy situation because it affects decisions made both on and off the track. That whether it is having access to more data, sharing components/staff or even having influence on a strategic vote, it is not in the spirit of the regulations.”

Brown hits an important point. Without invoking examples far from the Bel Paese, in football it is not possible to be the owner of two teams that play in the same series. Claudio Lotito, owner and president of Lazio, was forced to sell Salernitana (despite various vicissitudes…) once it rose to Serie A together with Lazio. Aurelio de Laurentiis would be forced to sell one between Napoli and Bari, if the latter were to manage to follow the same path as Salernitana and rise to the top Italian football league.

All this to avoid conflicts of interest, synergies that could harm other competitors both from a sporting and economic point of view.

“It is important to uphold independence, competition and fairness, and I would like to see the regulations changed to ensure that in future influence is prevented from spreading from one team to another through strategic alliances and especially through ownership.” , Brown continued. “Formula 1 should be true to its brand and each team, with the exception of the Power Units, should be totally independent of each other.”

“I believe that Formula 1 fans universally believe in fair competition and a level playing field, and would reject any action that undermines the true spirit of competition within Formula 1. Partial information sharing, shared ownership models and strategic alliances within the sporting fabric of Formula 1 will only serve to undermine fans' faith in fair and fierce competition.”

Helmut Marko, super consultant for Red Bull, has repeatedly underlined how the synergy will be exploited to the maximum by both teams controlled by the energy drink manufacturer to derive all possible advantages. It is logical to think – especially as regards Red Bull Racing – of possible help from a technical point of view, worrying less about the resource limitations imposed by the Budget Cap by exploiting AlphaTauri.

For now, Brown's are just fears and the desire to have fairer regulations from a sporting point of view. But it will be during the 2024 season that we will have a clearer picture of the link between the two teams that carry the red bull logo.

