Despite a one-off clash in the Italian Grand Prix, Norris and Piastri have enjoyed a harmonious relationship in 2023, with Norris 'captaining' the team in his fifth year with the Woking outfit while Piastri served his first year, that of novice.

The score reflected their different levels of experience, with Norris scoring more than double the points of the Australian and seven podiums to two. Piastri achieved a victory in the Qatar sprint, something Norris has not yet managed to do.

But Piastri's impressive rookie season underlined his credentials as a star of the future and after Norris admitted the youngster was keeping him on his toes at McLaren, McLaren expect Piastri to only get stronger in the coming years.

With Norris and Piastri often in close contact in terms of speed, Brown said the team is prepared to let the pair look after “their own interests”, but said he and team principal Stella will “address” any tensions .

“It's not a concern, there's an understanding that whenever you have two drivers one is going to have to beat the other on some weekend,” Brown said.

“They are very competitive at the moment, you can feel a real energy around them as they drive for the team. We know there will be a day, probably sooner rather than later, when they will look after their own interests.

“I believe that Andrea's and my strengths are driver management, so I think we can anticipate and manage the situation to ensure that healthy competitiveness remains.”

Brown said the team had a “healthy conversation” when Norris and Piastri collided at the first chicane at Monza, rather than letting any potential problems drag on.

“Experience in Formula 1 has taught us that train accidents can be predicted,” he explained.

“You don't know exactly what the team leaders do, but you sit there and think, 'I would deal with this now' and it strikes me from the outside to see that sometimes things escalate and it doesn't seem like the team is intervened quite early.”

“After Monza, which was the first and only time they touched, we had a very healthy conversation – there was no sweating – and we didn't wait for it to happen a second or third time.”

“I think that having driven once, not as fast as these two guys, helps to understand the psychology of the driver and when and where and how to approach, because I have seen that you can approach the drivers at the wrong time and it makes the situation worse.”