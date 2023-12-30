Ayla was shocked. She has discovered by chance the video in which Akif Atakul pushed a man into the void… without knowing that this man is the father of the Erens!

In the next chapter we will see Ayla very worried about whether Akif killed that man. With her nerves, she will drop the phone and the screen will break, so Berk's mother will take the phone to be fixed so she can have the evidence to prove what Akif has done. “Has that man died?” she will ask herself very scared.

On the other hand, Sengül and his family will begin a new stage full of excitement. They will turn Gönül's restaurant into a cafe that will surely be a success in the neighborhood.

In addition, Asiye and Doruk will star in a magical moment, Oğulcan will continue to miss Afra very much after she and her mother have returned to Germany and Suzan and Akif will finally put an end to their marriage and maybe… someone else! Discover everything that is going to happen in Hermanos, on Monday and Tuesday, on Antena 3