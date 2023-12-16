Gönül blackmailed Orhan: if he returned to her, he would tell Sengül who was the person who had scammed her, causing her and her family to be left homeless and on the streets.

But it seems that the plan has not gone as she expected and that Sengül is not going to allow her greatest enemy to steal the father of her children.

Without thinking twice he will confront her and tell her in front of Orhan that she is going to marry him. Will he accept her proposal? Are we going to a wedding in Hermanos?

We couldn't be more looking forward to the next chapters of Hermanos! Don't miss the next chapters on Antena 3!

–