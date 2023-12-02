Süsen is like a lost soul since Ömer thinks she betrayed him with Sarp. That’s why the young woman is excited about her when Ömer gives her hope of having a relationship with her again, but nothing is what it seems and Süsen will be greatly disappointed. She is not able to forget him!

On the other hand, Akif will be taken to the hospital after the accident. Şevval ran over her to prevent her from reporting him to the police after recording her confession saying that she had kidnapped Mrs. Sevgi. What will happen? Will Akif be okay?

Furthermore, Sengül will continue investing in the oil business believing that he will make a fortune, but his greed could cost him dearly. Don’t miss Brothers, on Monday and Tuesday, on Antena 3!

