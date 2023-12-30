Ayla checks her son's cell phone and discovers a very incriminating video. In it, Akif is seen pushing Veli! Berk's mother has discovered the dark secret that the businessman has been hiding for so long.

Ayla confronts Akif and threatens him, letting him know that she knows everything: “I'm going to show the video to everyone,” referring to the Erens, with the double objective of sinking the businessman and giving him the peace that the children of the deceased so need. Veli.

The woman meets with the Erens and tells them that she has something very important to tell them, while Akif arrives behind Ayla. Will he reveal her secret? Don't miss the new episodes of Hermanos, on Monday and Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. on Antena 3.

