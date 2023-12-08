Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons he finally showed himself with his Remake during the gala evening (night for us) of the The Game Awards 2023. We also have the game’s release date set for February 28, 2024.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake will feature new graphics and new arrangements for its iconic soundtrack, leading us to relive the adventures of the two brothers Naia e Here.

The trailer shown to TGA leaves no room for interpretation and although it is not a particularly dated title, 505 decided to re-propose the work that led to success Josef Faresvincitore GOTY per It Takes Two nel 2021.

The last day of February still seems far away for those who loved this title, yet a question undermines the aura of amazement: the controls will they be updated along with the bunch of accessibility options?

Meanwhile, The Game Awards delighted us with the usual great show, and with big surprises among the winners of the coveted statuettes. To win the coveted award of Game of the Year it was none other than one of the great favourites, Baldur’s Gate 3, which defeated the competition and managed to make Larian Studios take home the beauty of 6 winged statuettes.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake announced