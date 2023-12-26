Discover how Brooklyn Nine-Nine took Die Hard as a reference, but also how other lesser-known productions influenced the series.

As we immerse ourselves in Christmas nostalgia with “The jungle of crystal“, a cinema classic that sparks annual debates, a question arises: why “Brooklyn Nine-Nine“, the Fox/NBC crime comedy, He didn't make the most of his love for this iconic saga? Throughout its eight seasons, Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) reveals to us that his passion for the figure of John McClane (Bruce Willis) in “The jungle of crystal” was his main motivation to become a police officer. However, despite the many references and homages, did the series manage to reach its full potential in this peculiar admiration?

Charm and frustration: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and its references to “Die Hard”

Peralta, in his obsession, recites famous phrases from the first film and hopes that his colleagues catch his references. Despite having subtle citations to the sequels, nothing compares to the series' love for the original 1988 film.

The great moment that was lost in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine“was the possibility of including more stars from the reference saga. Willis, in the last years of his career and before retiring due to health problems, was open to participating in comedies. Did the series miss the opportunity to bring him? Also, Reginald VelJohnson, who played Sergeant Al Powell in the first two “The jungle of crystal“, appeared in the series playing himself, but what about the others? Bonnie Bedelia (Holly Genero in the first two films) or Jeremy Irons (Simon Peter Gruber in the third installment) would have been spectacular additions.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”: More than a police comedy

Despite these missed opportunities, the series remains one of the best modern crime comedies. However, one can't help but wonder how much more exciting it would have been if the series had made the most of its love for “The jungle of crystal“. Would it have reached new levels of brilliance with more of the characters and actors from the iconic action saga?

Although “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” pays a charming tribute to “The jungle of crystal“, there is the feeling that it could have gone further. The series, true to its comedic essence and endearing characters, left us curious about what could have been if she had fully embraced her love for this legendary action franchise. Meanwhile, we continue to enjoy both worlds, although separate, equally memorable in their respective genres.

Beyond “Die Hard”: Other cinematographic references in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” not only stands out for its nods to the John McClane saga, but also for its rich tapestry of cultural and cinematic references. This police comedy becomes a feast for film and television fans, offering a nostalgic and fun journey through countless tributes.

“Speed”: Adrenaline at the police station

One of the most memorable references is to the action thriller “Speed.”. In one episode, Peralta and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) relive the tension of a bomb on a bus, recreating not only iconic scenes but also capturing the essence of Keanu Reeves' classic. This reference not only demonstrates the characters' cinematic knowledge but also the creators' love for action classics.

“The Shawshank Redemption”: The inspiration of freedom

Another prominent reference is to “The Shawshank Redemption”. In one episode, the character of Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) compares his situation at the police station with that of Andy Dufresne, the main character of the famous film. This comparison not only offers comedic moments but also a respectful tribute to one of cinema's most beloved films.

“The Fugitive”: Persecutions and mystery

The series also makes nods to “The Fugitive,” especially in episodes that involve chases and mysteries.. The tension and emotion of these scenes are reminiscent of the iconic film starring Harrison Ford, fusing the characteristic humor of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” with the intensity of the thriller.

These references in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” not only enrich the plot but also offer a tribute to film classics. The series proves to be a true feast for fans, mixing comedy and action with a deep respect and love for the films that have marked the history of cinema. Each episode becomes a box of surprises where cinematographic nods are intertwined with the peculiar adventures of the funniest police station on television.